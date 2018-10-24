First look at the new cast of Clique series 2

There’s not long left until the BBC3 drama Clique returns to our screens for its second outing.

The new series, which will following the continuing adventures of Holly McStay as she navigates her way through Edinburgh University, was announced by the BBC back in January this year, and is confirmed to be airing in November.

Created by Skins writer Jess Brittan, who drew upon her own experiences of university to shape the drama, the first series of Clique saw two best friends, Holly (Synnove Karlsen) and Georgia (Aisling Franciosi) drawn into a group of alluring, beautiful but deeply troubled girls.

They found themselves pushed to the limits at the highly competitive Solasta Finance internship – introduced by a mysterious university professor Jude McDermid, played by Sherlock star Louise Brealey.

What started as a seemingly innocent caper about friendship and trust quickly became a sinister murder-mystery thriller with a spectacular twist revealing a dark secret from Holly’s past.

The second series sees Holly trying to move on from the events of the previous year before being drawn in once again by a seductive new clique – this time a group of boys– led by the charismatic Jack (Leo Suter), and joined by Aubery (Jyuddah Jaymes), Calum (Nicholas Nunn) and Barney (Barney Harris).

Holly finds herself torn when she is embroiled in yet another campus-wide scandal, and forced to question whether the new band of brothers are just run-of-the-mill anarchists or masking something seriously sinister.

As well as Holly, psychopathic Rachel (Rachel Hurd-Wood) is set to return, as well as the bookish Louise (Sophia Brown), with a new storyline.

Here's your first look at #Clique series 2 – coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/0dzRqoK9nE — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 23, 2018

“I’m so excited to return to Holly’s intense, loyal and dangerous world,” said creator, writer and executive producer Brittain. “Clique is a show with female friendship as its heart, but a new clique of unknowable young men is definitely taking us to some new and interesting places.”