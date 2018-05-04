The first series of Clique, created by Skins writer Jess Brittain, followed Holly (Karlsen) and Georgia (Aisling Franciosi), two best friends who were drawn into a leading group of girls, with Sherlock star Louise Brealey at the helm. The story started out as a tale of friendship threatened by ambition but soon developed into a mystery thriller.

Series two centres around Holly’s encounter with a new clique of smart and magnetic young men who take an interest in her, and it's not long before she finds herself heading down another rabbit hole.

Brealey will not be returning for series two, but there will be some more new faces joining the cast including Barney Harris (The Hollow Crown), Imogen King (Darkest Hour), Stuart Campbell (Outlander), Izuka Hoyle (Mary, Queen of Scots), Madeleine Worrall (Paddington) and Richard Gadd (Against the Law).