  4. Salem the cat walks the “black carpet” at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiere

Salem the cat walks the “black carpet” at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiere

This cat is an absolute G

The cat who is part of the cast arrives at the Season 1 Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Premiere at the Hollywood Athletic Club on October 19, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

A very well behaved black cat walked the “black carpet” at the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday, stealing the headlines away from his co-stars.

The feline, one of the five that played Sabrina’s cat Salem in the new Netflix series (their very human names are Shaq, Boomer, Trevor, Edward and Bobby), strutted in front of the cameras and struck some poses, giving us an insight into how he snagged his role in the first place.

Check out some pictures from the event below.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: A cat attends the premiere of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: A cat attends the premiere of Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

His first public appearance has won fans over following a initial bit of backlash after it broke that he would not be talking in this adaptation of the Archie Comics’ series. In the beloved 1990s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Salem was a sarky warlock who was turned into a cat as a punishment for trying to take over the world.

And (one of) the new Salem(s) seems to have developed a rapport with his co-star Kiernan Shipka too, despite her allergies (she has to take medication when filming scenes with him).

View this post on Instagram

5 Days #caos

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on

Looks like this black cat creates its own luck.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina launches on Netflix on Friday 26th October

All about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

