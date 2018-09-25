First look at Tobias Menzies playing Prince Philip in The Crown series three

A few weeks after giving us our first glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Netflix has shared a picture of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown series three.

The new episodes may still be a long way off, but that won’t stop us from getting unreasonably excited about the morsels that are dropped in the long run-up. Check out the picture below via the show’s official Twitter account.

Production is well under way for the new series, which will see the entirety of The Crown’s beloved original cast – including Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby – replaced by new actors to portray the royal family in their later years (with series three and four covering the period of 1964-76).

Colman, Menzies and Bonham Carter are set to be joined by Line of Duty’s Jason Watkins, who will play former PM Harold MacMillan, Call the Midwife’s Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Josh O’Connor (The Durrells), who will star as the young Prince Charles.

The Crown series three is expected to be released on Netflix in 2019

This article was originally published on 28 August 2018