Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
On Demand
Netflix went down – and users didn’t know what to do

Netflix went down – and users didn’t know what to do

Viewers around the world were not able to stream shows on Netflix on Monday night – but Netflix has confirmed the problem is now fixed

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images) TL

Netflix viewers around the world were thrown into panic on Monday night when the streaming service went down.

Advertisement

A service outage which affected users around the world meant that whenever they tried to watch a show, an error message reading: “Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later” was displayed.

Netflix addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that they were investigating the issue

But for users who were trying to access Netflix content, people were left literally not knowing what to do with themselves:

Advertisement

Thankfully Netflix confirmed online just over an hour later that the problem had been resolved.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

You might like

performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.

Robert De Niro F-bombs Donald Trump twice on live TV at Tony Awards

Vanity Fair main pic

When does Vanity Fair begin on TV? Who is in the cast?

Les Misérables cast, BBC & Getty, SL

When is Les Misérables on TV? Who is in the cast? Why isn’t it a musical?

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon tennis 2018 live TV coverage: how to watch this year’s Championships

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more