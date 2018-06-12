Netflix went down – and users didn’t know what to do
Viewers around the world were not able to stream shows on Netflix on Monday night – but Netflix has confirmed the problem is now fixed
Netflix viewers around the world were thrown into panic on Monday night when the streaming service went down.
A service outage which affected users around the world meant that whenever they tried to watch a show, an error message reading: “Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later” was displayed.
Netflix addressed the issue on Twitter, explaining that they were investigating the issue
We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience.
— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018
But for users who were trying to access Netflix content, people were left literally not knowing what to do with themselves:
Netflix is down. Women and children to the lifeboats.
— Sam (@morry_52) June 11, 2018
Me at my laptop because Netflix is down pic.twitter.com/Cyne29C1Yt
— gabrihan solis 💋 (@hanmolave) June 11, 2018
Umm excuse me @netflix I was in the middle of binge watching Jane The Virgin before you ever so rudely decided to have an outage.
— taliabaca 🌹 (@taliabaca_) June 11, 2018
#Netflix is down! I repeat, Netflix is down! pic.twitter.com/FjNlM7SLKB
— The Relentless Reader (@JenHartling) June 11, 2018
Thanks @netflix. Because of the outage, I know have to 'Amazon Prime Video & Chill'.
It's not the same. #Netflix
— TheRealChico (@DerDappes) June 11, 2018
Thankfully Netflix confirmed online just over an hour later that the problem had been resolved.
The streaming issues we reported earlier have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience, and as always, happy streaming!
— Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018
I’m glad we all survived the #Netflix outage of 2018.
— amie (@amiejune) June 11, 2018