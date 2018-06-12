“Set the weirdos free” – watch the first trailer for Netflix’s GLOW season 2

The first trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s comedy GLOW has arrived, and it sees the gorgeous ladies of wrestling dealing with the the ups and downs of the television industry.

Advertisement

The new episodes pick up a few weeks after the season one finale, and take us through the first televised run of the wrestling show. Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) are still at odds, and Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), the show’s sardonic director, is still snorting cocaine on the job.

But there is quite a bit of change, all the same. The show is up-and-running, and the girls have developed a fanbase (including a creepy guy who dresses up like Sheila) but not all is secure – an argument between Ruth and Debbie suggests that the show is in danger of cancellation. Laughs, tears and dropkicks abound. Check it out below.

The clip also some suggests that the new season will see the stars confront their wrestling characters’ offensive stereotypes. In one clip, Arthie (Sunita Mani), who’s wrestling alter ego is “the terrorist”, comments that her costume still smells like “beer… and racism”. Elsewhere, Tammée (Kia Stevens) explains to her son that her “welfare queen” character is just one element of an “offensive” show.

Advertisement

GLOW: season 2 arrives on Netflix UK on Friday 29th June