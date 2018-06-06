13 Reasons Why season three confirmed

Netflix will release 13 more episodes of its high profile teen series in 2019

Netflix has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why will return for a third season in 2019.

The streaming service confirmed the news less than a month after season two was released, in a video message asking simply, “What happens now?”

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

A further message from Netflix confirmed that there would be 13 new episodes in season three, with the season set for release in 2019.

Creator Brian Yorkey had previously been cagey about the possibility of a season three, wondering aloud whether there was “more story to tell”.

“Well, gosh, I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season two,” he said. “It’s a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they’ve learned about what they’ve been through?”

The news of a further season had a mixed response on Twitter, with some fans eager for more episodes.

13 REASONS WHY is coming back for a third season, I’m honestly so happy 🙌 #13ReasonsWhy — Rafael Avila Jr (@Minion_avila) June 6, 2018

There will be a 3rd season of #13ReasonsWhy , I'm suddenly back to my good mood. I'm so ready for it 😍 — shanaia (@chanufanfan) June 6, 2018

However, other viewers were less certain of the direction the teen drama could take next, with some wondering whether the “closure” of season two could be followed.

#13ReasonsWhy Season 1 was special. Season 2 was closure. They announced a Season 3 and I'm just like…why? — R-A-D (@eRADicator919) June 6, 2018