Bridgerton star responds to James Bond rumours

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page has responded to rumours of him replacing Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

Rege-Jean Page

The Duke of Hastings himself – aka Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page – has addressed rumours that he’s in line to be the next 007.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this weekend, Page dismissed online discussions that he’s tipped to play James Bond following Daniel Craig’s exit.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things and that’s one of the more pleasant ones so I’m pleased as far as that goes.

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B word. It’s like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge.

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m glad to have the badge, I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it’s a badge.”

Since the current Bond – Daniel Craig – announced his retirement from the role ahead of the release of new instalment No Time to Die, rumours as to which actor will replace him have been rife, with the names of Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, Benedict Cumberbatch among others flying across the internet.

Page has become a big name since starring in Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton as Duke of Hastings Simon Basset, the love interest of series lead Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton).

Based on Julie Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, the Shonda Rhimes-produced show follows the Bridgerton family in regency-era London as they participate in the upcoming marriage season whilst dealing with the rumours spread by the anonymous Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheet.

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix on 25th December 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

All about No Time to Die

Rege-Jean Page
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
