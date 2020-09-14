New film releases 2020 calendar – and 2021 upcoming releases

It’s been a difficult year for cinema, with COVID forcing theatre doors to close and film releases facing multiple delays – but hopefully things are about to change.

With UK cinemas planning to open for the release of Tenet in late August, a number of studios have resisted the urge to push titles back even further – films like The French Dispatch and Death on the Nile are still scheduled for October…though Wonder Woman 1984’s release date has been pushed back to Christmas Day.

That being said, a variety of titles have been postponed to 2021, with some scrapping theatrical releases altogether and heading for on-demand platforms (à la Mulan on Disney+).

Cinema-lovers needn’t fear however, as there are plenty of films still set to hit the big screen this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movies of 2020, as well as some of those coming up in 2021.

August 2020

Unhinged

Date of release: 21st August

Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Director: Derrick Borte

Unhinged follows divorced single mother Rachel (Pistorius) who realises she is being stalked by an unstable stranger, played by Russell Crowe, after the two started arguing from their cars at a red light. In this psychological thriller, Rachel is forced into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the stranger, who is determined to teach her a lesson after their road-rage incident.

Tenet

Warner bros

Date of release: 26th August

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Director: Christopher Nolan

From the director behind Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Dunkirk, Tenet tells the story of the unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) – an agent who is “fighting for the survival of the entire world”, tasked with preventing World War III. He must do so armed with just one word – Tenet.

The New Mutants

Date of release: 28th August

Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blue Hunt

Director: Josh Boone

Based on the Marvel Comics group of the same name, The New Mutants looks at five young mutants who are being kept in a strange facility while they discover their own powers.

September 2020

The King’s Man

Date of release: 18th September

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Date of release: 23rd September

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi

Director: Dean Parisot

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their respective roles as Bill and Ted after almost 30 years in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the middle-aged duo who are warned by a time-travelling visitor from the future that they must create a song to save the Earth in just 78 minutes.

October 2020

The War with Grandpa

Studio 101

Date of release: 9th October

Cast: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech marin

Director: Tim Hill

In this upcoming family comedy, Peter Decker (Fegley) wages a prank war on his grandfather (De Niro) after he’s forced to let him stay in his room.

Kajillionaire

Focus Features

Date of release: 9th October

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins

Director: Miranda July

This crime comedy-drama follows Old Dolio Dyne (Wood), the 26-year-old daughter of two con artists who begins to question the criminal path she’s been brought up to take in life.

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 16th October

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

Candyman

Date of release: 16th October

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta

Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman– the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

Death on the Nile

Disney

Date of release: 23rd October

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.

Connected

Date of release: 23rd October

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

Director: Mike Rianda

Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.

November 2020

Black Widow

Disney

Date of release: 6th November

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

No Time to Die

Date of release: 12th November

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris

Director: Cary Jojo Fukunaga

In Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time To Die, 007 is enlisted by CIA officer Felix Leiter who asks him to search for a missing scientist.

Deep Water

Date of release: 13th November

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Director: Adrian Lyne

In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.

Soul

Date of release: 20th November

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett

Director: Pete Docter

In this latest Pixar film, Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who has dreamed of performing jazz onstage, but before he gets the chance to, his soul is separated from his body after an unfortunate accident. Gardner must work with other souls to return to Earth before his body dies.

Happiest Season

Date of release: 25th November

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy

Director: Clea DuVall

In Happiest Season, Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party, but realises that her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents yet.

December

The Empty Man

Getty

Date of release: 4th December 2020

Cast: James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, Marin Ireland, Aaron Poole

Director: David Prior

Based on the comic book series of the same name, this supernatural horror follows an ex-police officer who, whilst investigating the case of a missing girl, comes across a secretive group trying to summon a horrifying supernatural entity.

Free Guy

Date of release: 11th December

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

Dune

CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS.

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin

Director: Denis Villeneuve

In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.

Coming 2 America

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan

Director: Craig Brewer

In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.

West Side Story

Date of release: 18th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez

Director: Steven Spielberg

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

Wonder Woman 1984

Date of release: 2 October

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Director: Patty Jenkins

Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).

New films 2020 coming out

January

News of the World

Tom Hanks

Date of release: 1st January 2021

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger

Director: Paul Greengrass

A Texan travelling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.

355

IMBD

Date of release: 15th January 2021

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez

Director: Simon Kinberg

Five women band together to stop a global organisation from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.

Mortal Kombat

Date of release: 15th January 2021

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks

Director: Simon McQuoid

Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.

Chaos Walking

Sony

Date of release: 22nd January 2021

Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo

Director: Doug Liman

A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others’ thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Date of release: 22nd January 2021

Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.

Respect

MGM

Date of release: 22nd January

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron

Director: Liesl Tommy

Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.

The Croods 2: A New Age

Date of release: 29th January 2020

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage

Director: Joel Crawford

This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.

February

Cinderella

Date of release: 5th February 2021

Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney

Director: Kay Cannon

Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.

Eternals

Date of release: 12th February 2021

Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington

Director: Chloe Zhao

The saga of the Eternals , a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

Without Remorse

Date of release: 26th February 2021

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo

Director: Stefano Sollima

March

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney

Date of release: 12th March 2021

Cast: Cassie Steele, Awkwafina

Director: Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins

In the mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya seeks the last dragon.

The Many Saints of Newark

Date of release: 12th March 2021

Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr

Director: Alan Taylor

The Many Saint of Newark takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

Morbius

Sony

Date of release: 19th March 2021

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Ghostbusters: After Life

Sony Pictures

Date of release: 26th March 2021

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Director: Jason Reitman

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.

The Boss Baby 2

The Boss Baby

Date of release: 26th March 2021

Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath

Director: Tom McGrath

Animated sequel to the 2016 film.

April

Fast and Furious 9

RT

Date of release: 2nd April 2021

Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Director: Justin Lin

In Fast and Furious 9 , Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – his forsaken brother.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie Adult Swim

Date of release: 9th April 2021

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal

Director: Loren Bouchard

Feature film based on the animated TV series.

A Quiet Place Part II

Date of release: 23rd April 2021

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou

Director: John Krasinski

Following the events at home, in A Quiet Place Part II the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Last Night in Soho

Getty

Date of release: 23rd April 2021

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp

Director: Edgar Wright

A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

May

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Disney

Release date: 7th May 2021

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

The movie, based on Marvel Comics, will focus on Shang-Chi ; “The Master of Kung-Fu”.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir.

Director: Adam Wingard

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. Cruella Disney Release date: 28th May 2021 Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong Director: Craig Gillespie A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. June Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Release date: 11th June 2021 Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith Director: Colin Trevorrow Latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise. Luca Pixar Release date: 8th June 2021 Cast: John Ratzenberger Director: Enrico Casarosa On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being, Luca , and a sea monster disguised as a human.

July

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: 9th July 2021

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

In Top Gun: Maverick , after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

