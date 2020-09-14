New film releases 2020 calendar – and 2021 upcoming releases
From Mulan to Top Gun: Maverick, here's a list of all the films being released in cinemas this year.
It’s been a difficult year for cinema, with COVID forcing theatre doors to close and film releases facing multiple delays – but hopefully things are about to change.
With UK cinemas planning to open for the release of Tenet in late August, a number of studios have resisted the urge to push titles back even further – films like The French Dispatch and Death on the Nile are still scheduled for October…though Wonder Woman 1984’s release date has been pushed back to Christmas Day.
That being said, a variety of titles have been postponed to 2021, with some scrapping theatrical releases altogether and heading for on-demand platforms (à la Mulan on Disney+).
Cinema-lovers needn’t fear however, as there are plenty of films still set to hit the big screen this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movies of 2020, as well as some of those coming up in 2021.
August 2020
Unhinged
Date of release: 21st August
Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson
Director: Derrick Borte
Unhinged follows divorced single mother Rachel (Pistorius) who realises she is being stalked by an unstable stranger, played by Russell Crowe, after the two started arguing from their cars at a red light. In this psychological thriller, Rachel is forced into a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the stranger, who is determined to teach her a lesson after their road-rage incident.
Tenet
Date of release: 26th August
Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Director: Christopher Nolan
From the director behind Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Dunkirk, Tenet tells the story of the unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) – an agent who is “fighting for the survival of the entire world”, tasked with preventing World War III. He must do so armed with just one word – Tenet.
The New Mutants
Date of release: 28th August
Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blue Hunt
Director: Josh Boone
Based on the Marvel Comics group of the same name, The New Mutants looks at five young mutants who are being kept in a strange facility while they discover their own powers.
September 2020
The King’s Man
Date of release: 18th September
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Date of release: 23rd September
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi
Director: Dean Parisot
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their respective roles as Bill and Ted after almost 30 years in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third film in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the middle-aged duo who are warned by a time-travelling visitor from the future that they must create a song to save the Earth in just 78 minutes.
October 2020
The War with Grandpa
Date of release: 9th October
Cast: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Christopher Walken, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech marin
Director: Tim Hill
In this upcoming family comedy, Peter Decker (Fegley) wages a prank war on his grandfather (De Niro) after he’s forced to let him stay in his room.
Kajillionaire
Date of release: 9th October
Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins
Director: Miranda July
This crime comedy-drama follows Old Dolio Dyne (Wood), the 26-year-old daughter of two con artists who begins to question the criminal path she’s been brought up to take in life.
The French Dispatch
Date of release: 16th October
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray
Director: Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.
Candyman
Date of release: 16th October
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Director: Nia DaCosta
Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman– the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 23rd October
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.
Connected
Date of release: 23rd October
Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre
Director: Mike Rianda
Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, Connected starx Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a film school student whose plans to start afresh at university are dashed when her family plans to drive cross-country there together by car. However, after electronic devices around the world stage a tech uprising, the Mitchells are forced to work together to save the world.
November 2020
Black Widow
Date of release: 6th November
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh
Director: Cate Shortland
Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.
No Time to Die
Date of release: 12th November
Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris
Director: Cary Jojo Fukunaga
In Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, No Time To Die, 007 is enlisted by CIA officer Felix Leiter who asks him to search for a missing scientist.
Deep Water
Date of release: 13th November
Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Director: Adrian Lyne
In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.
Soul
Date of release: 20th November
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett
Director: Pete Docter
In this latest Pixar film, Jamie Foxx plays Joe Gardner, a school music teacher who has dreamed of performing jazz onstage, but before he gets the chance to, his soul is separated from his body after an unfortunate accident. Gardner must work with other souls to return to Earth before his body dies.
Happiest Season
Date of release: 25th November
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy
Director: Clea DuVall
In Happiest Season, Abby plans to propose to her girlfriend while attending her family’s annual holiday party, but realises that her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents yet.
December
The Empty Man
Date of release: 4th December 2020
Cast: James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, Marin Ireland, Aaron Poole
Director: David Prior
Based on the comic book series of the same name, this supernatural horror follows an ex-police officer who, whilst investigating the case of a missing girl, comes across a secretive group trying to summon a horrifying supernatural entity.
Free Guy
Date of release: 11th December
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi
Director: Shawn Levy
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.
Dune
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Director: Denis Villeneuve
In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.
Coming 2 America
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan
Director: Craig Brewer
In this sequel to the 1988 comedy, Eddie Murphy reprises his role of Prince Akeem Joffer who discovers he has a son he never knew about in America and sets off to the US to find him.
West Side Story
Date of release: 18th December
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Director: Steven Spielberg
In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.
Wonder Woman 1984
Date of release: 2 October
Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
Director: Patty Jenkins
Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).
January
News of the World
Date of release: 1st January 2021
Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger
Director: Paul Greengrass
A Texan travelling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.
355
Date of release: 15th January 2021
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez
Director: Simon Kinberg
Five women band together to stop a global organisation from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.
Mortal Kombat
Date of release: 15th January 2021
Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks
Director: Simon McQuoid
Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.
Chaos Walking
Date of release: 22nd January 2021
Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo
Director: Doug Liman
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Date of release: 22nd January 2021
Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.
Director: Jonathan Butterell
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.
Respect
Date of release: 22nd January
Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron
Director: Liesl Tommy
Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.
The Croods 2: A New Age
Date of release: 29th January 2020
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage
Director: Joel Crawford
This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.
February
Cinderella
Date of release: 5th February 2021
Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney
Director: Kay Cannon
Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.
Eternals
Date of release: 12th February 2021
Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington
Director: Chloe Zhao
Without Remorse
Date of release: 26th February 2021
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo
Director: Stefano Sollima
March
Raya and the Last Dragon
Date of release: 12th March 2021
Cast: Cassie Steele, Awkwafina
Director: Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins
In the mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya seeks the last dragon.
The Many Saints of Newark
Date of release: 12th March 2021
Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr
Director: Alan Taylor
The Many Saint of Newark takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.
Morbius
Date of release: 19th March 2021
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
Ghostbusters: After Life
Date of release: 26th March 2021
Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
Director: Jason Reitman
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.
The Boss Baby 2
Date of release: 26th March 2021
Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath
Director: Tom McGrath
Animated sequel to the 2016 film.
April
Fast and Furious 9
Date of release: 2nd April 2021
Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.
Director: Justin Lin
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie
Date of release: 9th April 2021
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal
Director: Loren Bouchard
Feature film based on the animated TV series.
A Quiet Place Part II
Date of release: 23rd April 2021
Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou
Director: John Krasinski
Last Night in Soho
Date of release: 23rd April 2021
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp
Director: Edgar Wright
A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.
May
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Release date: 7th May 2021
Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Godzilla vs. Kong
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir.
Director: Adam Wingard
Cruella
Release date: 28th May 2021
Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong
Director: Craig Gillespie
June
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: 11th June 2021
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise.
Luca
Release date: 8th June 2021
Cast: John Ratzenberger
Director: Enrico Casarosa
July
Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: 9th July 2021
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
