A sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel is officially being developed by Marvel Studios with Brie Larson keen to return as Carol Danvers – and the latest news is that the eagerly-awaited project has hired a new director in Candyman’s Nia DaCosta.

The previous film was significant for being the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when on to gross over $1 billion worldwide, so it’s no surprise that another solo outing is being planned for the Avenger.

When will Captain Marvel 2 be released?

The film is currently slated for a potential 2022 release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter – meaning that we don’t have too long to wait until the return of Carol Danvers.

However, it’s unclear whether the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and delay in various Marvel films could impact Captain Marvel 2’s own release. We’ll update you when more details are revealed.

What will Captain Marvel 2 be about?

One thing we know: it will be set after the first Captain Marvel. However, what’s less clear is whether it will take place before or after Carol’s second appearance (Avengers: Endgame). There’s a good chance that it’ll delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her.

Larson has expressed interest in the sequel introducing Ms Marvel, who’s been building a huge fanbase in the comic-reading world, hence the character getting her own series on Disney+.

It might seem obvious to make a film that truly integrates Danvers into the established, contemporary setting that most others already occupy, but it’s also been suggested that Captain Marvel 2 could be set before Avengers: Endgame, explaining what Carol got up to in the intervening years.

While this might seem strange, this is largely what Marvel has planned for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie, which is set between 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, though whether Captain Marvel 2 leads into the events of the crossover or whether it should once again take place in the nineties remains to be seen.

Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on WandaVision, is writing the sequel, after reports that the original’s co-writers and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will not return for Captain Marvel 2.

In the director’s chair the duo will be replaced by Nia DaCosta, who recently helmed a reboot of horror classic Candyman.

Who will star in Captain Marvel 2?

You can expect Brie Larson to return, but there’s a very good chance that she’ll be joined by an entirely new cast of characters. It’s been suggested by Larson herself that a sequel could feature the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her theatrical debut. Maybe this implies some kind of cross-pollination with the upcoming show on Disney+, but not much has been said.

