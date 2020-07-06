Rise of Skywalker’s final clash has been re-edited, and Star Wars fans think it’s better than the original

It’s not just George Lucas who can re-edit the Star Wars movies – in this day and age, plenty of fans have enjoyed messing with the scenes from a galaxy far, far away, adding new context, removing hated characters (who could forget The Phantom Edit that cut Jar Jar from Episode I?) or just giving us a new take on the epic space opera.

And following the divisive conclusion to 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, it’s no surprise to see some fans tinkering away with the final entry in the Skywalker Saga, with one new edit offering a truly epic face-off between Rey and the Emperor that some viewers are saying is better than the original scene.

Created by YouTuber Jon H, the new edit reimagines Rey and the Emperor’s battle on Exogol by adding in Force Ghosts of key Jedi in the series – Frank Oz’s Yoda, Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi specifically – who help Rey overpower the Dark Lord of the Sith with the collective power of the Jedi.

It’s a simple change pulled off well, partially because it’s only adding to what actually happens in the film. During the actual Rise of Skywalker the Jedi speak to Rey in voiceover prior to this face-off, with the Jedi above (and others including some from the Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels TV series) offering vocal, if not visible, encouragement.

Still, actually seeing the Jedi help out adds a certain power to the legacy of the series as a whole – and, given that some rumours suggested that the Jedi originally were supposed to appear in Force Ghost form to help Rey before being cut, perhaps this version of the scene isn’t such a departure after all.

Now, if we can just find someone to add in Jar Jar Binks to every crucial dramatic moment in Episode IX, we’ll really be cooking.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on from Amazon on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney Plus, Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW TV. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.