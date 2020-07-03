When is The Trial of the Chicago 7 released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Fan of real-life crime dramas Eddie Redmayne and Aaron Sorkin? Well, in that case, chances are you’ll be excited about The Trial of the Chicago 7, the new historical drama coming to Netflix.

The film will delve into the conspiracy trial of the so-called Chicago 7, the group of defendants charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot among the US counter-protests in 1968.

If the film’s premise hasn’t drawn you in, its cast will, with the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and the aforementioned Redmayne set to star.

But when exactly will we see them all on screen? Here’s all we know so far.

When is The Trial of the Chicago 7 released on Netflix?

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is rumoured to be released on Netflix before the November election, according to Deadline.

The movie was originally set to be released in cinemas by studio Paramount on 25th September 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed before the film was snapped up by Netflix in a deal reportedly worth $50m.

Who is starring in The Trial of the Chicago 7?

The movie see many of Hollywood’s biggest stars portray the seven defendants. While Sacha Baron Cohen will play Abbie Hoffman (a leader of the ‘flower power’ movement), the film also features Eddie Redmayne (as Tom Hayden), Jeremy Strong (Jerry Rubin) and John Carroll Lynch (David Dellinger).

Upcoming US stars Noah Robbins also feature (as Lee Weiner), alongside Alex Sharp (Rennie Davis) and Daniel Flaherty (John Froines).

Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stars as Black Panther activist Bobby Seale. Michael Keaton, Mark Rylance and William Hurt also take roles.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Who were the Chicago 7?

The Chicago 7 were a group of defendants accused of conspiracy and inciting to riot – alongside other charges linked to the anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests in 1968.

The demonstrations took place over five days during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and involved over 15,000 people. Many arrests were made, with police using tear gas and batons on the crowds.

The US National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence would later declare the incident as a “police riot”.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be released on Netflix.