When is Enola Holmes released on Netflix? Latest news on Millie Bobby Brown’s Sherlock film

Netflix’s upcoming mystery film Enola Holmes, starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, has Sherlock fans excited for the upcoming film based on Nancy Springer’s book series.

Although not everyone is happy with the spin-off – the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote the original Sherlock Holmes books, has filed a copyright lawsuit against Netflix over the film, according to the Daily Mail.

Enola Holmes follows the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’s (Henry Cavill) younger sister, who escapes finishing school to search for her missing mother.

With Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Susie Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar in the cast and recent first-look pictures released, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Enola Holmes.

Here’s everything we know so far about Enola Holmes.

When is Enola Holmes released?

Although Netflix has not yet revealed a precise release date, Enola Holmes is set to land on the platform in September 2020.

Hopefully the ongoing coronavirus won’t cause any delays, but we will keep you updates with any news.

What is Enola Holmes about?

Based on the Nancy Springer books, Enola Holmes is set in 19th century England and centres around Sherlock’s younger sister (Millie Bobby Brown), who discovers on her 16th birthday that her mother has disappeared with no clue as to where she’s gone.

Netflix teases: “After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies.”

“Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

Directed by Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer and written by His Dark Materials’ Jack Thorne, the team hope to bring a “fresh approach” to the detective series.

Speaking to Total Film, Bradbeer said: “There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed.”

“That automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist,” he said.

What does the film look like so far?

First-look pictures of Enola Holmes have already been released by Netflix.

The shots show Milly Bobby Brown in character as the famous detective’s sister.

Is there a trailer for Enola Holmes?

As of yet, there’s no trailer for Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix outing.

We will keep this page updated as soon as the trailer drops, so keep checking back.

Why is Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate suing Netflix?

According to the Daily Mail, the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – author of the original Sherlock Holmes books – is suing Netflix for copyright infringement over Enola Holmes.

The Doyle Estate reportedly lost most of its rights to the character in 2014, however it has argued in a 19-page complaint that the film depicts Holmes as possessing emotions which were a late addition to the character in books not yet in the public domain.

In 2014, a court found that all works made before 1923 are considered to be in the public domain. The Doyle Estate claim that the copyright of the author’s last ten stories, published between 1923 and 1927, still belong to them.

The Estate claims that the film’s portrayal of Holmes would represent copyright infringement.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the estate of Arthur Conan Doyle for comment.

Who is in Enola Holmes?

The Netflix film stars 16-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) as Enola Holmes, while Superman Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Justice League) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, Love, Rosie) play her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft respectively.

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown, Harry Potter) portrays the siblings’ mother Eudoria, who mysteriously disappears on Enola’s birthday, and Paddington 2 actor Louis Partridge plays runaway Lord.

Fleabag’s Fiona Shaw, Murder Mystery’s Adeel Akhtar, The History Boys’ Frances de la Tour, Chewing Gum’s Susie Wokoma and Torchwood’s Burn Gorman feature in undisclosed roles.

Enola Holmes is set for release on Netflix in September 2020. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.