Join us for Disney’s Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Live Q&A with the movie’s director and animators

Do you want to build a snowman?

Our next RadioTimes.com live Q&A (Friday 26th June at 5:00pm) is with the creators of Olaf himself. We’ll be in conversation with Chris Buck (Frozen 2 Director, also Oscar-winning director of Frozen), Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering some of your questions about the much loved animation.

You can watch the livestreamed Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook and Twitter pages on the night – but first, we need you to submit some questions for the creators using the #RTIntotheUnknown hashtag on Twitter or via our question box on Instagram.

Always longed to discover the secrets behind your favourite character’s movements? Or what the inspiration was for Elsa, or Anna? Want some behind-the-scenes secrets from Frozen 2? Put your question to the team using #RTIntotheUnknown and we’ll pass them on to Chris, Wayne and Malerie. Make sure to get them in as soon as possible!

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Animation Supervisor Unten said he “would love” to revisit characters for another Frozen sequel.

“In a way, working on Frozen 2 was kind of like our kids came back home from college and they’re visiting again and we get to spend more time with them,” he explained.

“I love working with these characters, especially Elsa. We’ll see what happens but I would love to work on these characters again. Especially since there’s so much story that I have, personally, working on these characters. Ah, I would love to dive back into that world.”

You can check out the trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 below.

Our live Q&A begins at 5:00pm BST on Friday 26th June. Watch it via the Radio Times Facebook or Twitter page.