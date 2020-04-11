Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. A live-action Robin Hood is in the works from Disney

A live-action Robin Hood is in the works from Disney

Robin Hood and Little John running through the forest. Again.

Robin Hood Disney

Heads up anyone pining to see a photorealistic rooster playing a lute: Disney have announced a live-action version of Robin Hood is now in the works. And, just like Lady and the Tramp, it’s going straight to Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Rather than relying on human actors, however, the remake of the 1973 cartoon will “feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format,” according to THR. And, don’t worry, unlike the Mulan reimagining, the new movie will be a musical, expected to mirror the laid-back whistle-heavy soundtrack of the original.

Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada, best known for 2018 crime movie Blindspotting, will helm the movie, penned by Kari Granlund (writer of the Lady and the Tramp remake)

The original movie delivered a comic take on the classic English legend, with anthropomorphic animals portraying the story’s key stars. Robin ‘take-from-the-rich-to-give-to-the-poor’ Hood was depicted as a fox, his best friend Little John by a bear, ally Friar Tuck a badger and the greedy Prince John a lion.

Although in development, it’s yet unclear when the project could emerge on Disney Plus, with many Disney projects put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

The streaming service recently announced it had surpassed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, helped by its launch in territories across Europe, including the UK.

Advertisement

Wondering what’s good to watch on Disney Plus? Check out our round-up of the best Disney+ movies. Disney Plus costs £5.99/month or £59.99 for a full year subscription, get your 7-day free trial here

Tags

All about Robin Hood (1973)

Robin Hood Disney
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Robin Hood Disney

A live-action Robin Hood is in the works from Disney

(Star Wars)

What shows are on Disney Plus UK? Here are the best

Radio Times top podcast picks - collage

22 podcasts you need to listen to right now

Trailer: Sharon Rickman makes a dramatic return to EastEnders