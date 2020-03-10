First look at Mrs Doubtfire Musical with Rob McClure as the famous nanny

Accessibility Links

The new Mrs Doubtfire Musical has shared a look at Rob McClure in the role made famous by Robin Williams - tickets are also on sale

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 1993. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

A new Mrs Doubtfire musical is on its way to Broadway later this month, with Rob McClure stepping into the role made famous by Robin Williams – and we’ve been given a look at the cast.

The musical is based on the 1993 movie starring Williams in the title role.

Rob McClure takes over as Daniel Hillard, a father who wants to reconnect with his three children while he’s going through a divorce with their mother.

Hillard opts for a rather unconventional method to fix their relationship taking on a new identity – Scottish nanny, Euphegenia Doubtfire – and is employed by his wife Miranda.

Entertainment Weekly has now shared the first pictures of McClure in the role as well as the Hillard family.

Alongside McClure, Jenn Gambatest will play Miranda and Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn and Avery Sell will play kids Lydia, Christopher and Natalie.

“Say hello, dear, to your new Mrs Doubtfire!” EW captioned the photo referencing Williams’ catchphrase.

McClure also shared a statement with EW about his new role.

“Euphegenia Doubtfire takes a village. I’ve got an entire Indianapolis 500 pit crew back there,” he said.

“My dressers and make-up team are superheroes. One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real time.

He added: “When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone’s favourite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can’t yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours. We’ve got 18 seconds.

“I can feel the audience sweating with me! ‘IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?’ The stakes are so high! It makes for electrifying theatre.”

Not everyone is a fan of the new look with Instagram users quick to share their opinion.

“Nope, nope, nope,” said one. Another simply said: “Yikes.”

It’s not all bad though, some fans were keen to share their excitement.

“Help is on the way dear! (Happy tears)”, said one. Another said: “Iconic.”

Mrs Doubtfire The Musical opens on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre late March ahead of its premiere on 5th April.

