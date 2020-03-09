What songs are featured on the Military Wives soundtrack?
The new film starring Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan is coming to UK cinemas on 6th March
A new film is on its way to cinemas that takes inspiration from the true story of the Military Wives choir, with Kristen Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan playing starring roles.
Given that the film revolves around a choir, it’s hardly surprising that music plays a crucial role – and the soundtrack includes both a range of songs performed by the cast and recordings of the real Military Wives Choirs.
In addition, Robbie Williams has penned a brand new song specially for the release of the official soundtrack, a collaboration with his longtime song-writing partner Guy Chambers.
Speaking about the track, titled Home Thoughts From Abroad, he said, “It’s always a joy to work together on new music, and we’re thrilled that our new song will be featured in this special film. We’re really proud of the track and can’t wait for you all to hear it.”
Prior to the film’s release an unnamed member of the choir said, “We are so excited for the film and what this has in store for us. It’s sure to be something very special and will resonate with so many women across the military community.”
You can find the full track listing below:
- Home Thoughts from Abroad
- Only You (Cast)
- Only You
- Ave Maria (Cast)
- Time After Time
- Shout
- We are Family (Cast)
- Stronger Together
- With Or Without You
- Brave
- Make You Feel My Love
- In My Dreams
- You’ve Got a Friend
- Wherever You Are*
- Sing*
*Bonus tracks
Military Wives is in UK cinemas from Friday 6th March 2020 and The Military Wives OST is released on Decca Records on 6 March