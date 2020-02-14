Listen to Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme No Time To Die

Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish has dropped her new theme for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, which sees Daniel Craig reprise the iconic role for the final time.

The track, sung by Eilish and co-written by her brother Finneas O’Connell details a lover’s betrayal, with lyrics like, “Fool me once, fool me twice/ Are you death or paradise?“. The theme of deceit is in keeping with rumours that the film’s plot will see Bond himself reckon with a betrayal.

The release of the full track follows a brand new preview trailer, which dropped on Thursday. The trailer already hinted at the theme, incorporating teaser snippets of Eilish’s song. The track finished with the lyrics: “Now you’ll never see me cry/ There’s just no time to die.”

Eilish’s official Twitter feed also revealed that her first live performance of the track will take place at the Brit Awards on 18th February, which will air live on ITV in the UK and will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

You can listen to the full track here:

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.