Does Birds of Prey have a post-credits scene?

Superhero movies love hiding a little treat after the end credits have rolled, and Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey – subtitled ‘And the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn’ – is no exception.

Advertisement

However, it’s not a post-credits scene waiting for audiences after the very last Best Boy and Gaffer have swept up the screen – instead, the post-credits treat is a message from Robbie’s Quinn, breaking the fourth wall to address the viewers directly.

“Are you dummies still waiting here?” Robbie’s voice rings out at the end of the credits.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Relenting, Harley then promises to tell the audience “a super-duper secret” as a reward for waiting so long.

“Did you know that Batman f…” she begins before being cut off by the end title card.

Obviously, this short bit of voiceover is really just a fun gag for fans, though it does touch on an interesting part of DC’s comic book universe – the status of Batman, who is due to be played by Robert Pattinson in a new reboot from Planet of the Apes franchise director Matt Reeves.

In Suicide Squad, Robbie’s Harley interacts with the Batman played by Ben Affleck, who has subsequently departed the role, and at present it’s a bit unclear how the Pattinson Batman will connect with the DCEU, which also features heroes like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Zachary Levi’s Shazam.

Will ‘Pat-man’ (working title) be in his own universe, like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker? Or does the existence of Harley’s pet hyena Bruce (below, named “after that hunky Wayne guy”) suggest that he’ll still be able to cross over with other DC heroes?

Well, maybe Harley was trying to tell us. On the other hand, it may have just been a bit of truncated profanity, that we’re already overanalysing to death. That’s comic book movies for you.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey is in UK cinemas now