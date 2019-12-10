Guy Ritchie is going back to his roots for his next movie: tough guys doin’ crimes in ‘Saff East Lahndan’.

But while The Gentlemen doesn’t stray too far from the director’s tried-and-tested style, that doesn’t mean it won’t be worth your time, particularly with some starry names attached.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Gentlemen…

When is The Gentlemen released in UK cinemas?

The Gentlemen will be playing in UK cinemas from Wednesday 1st January 2020, also known as New Year’s Day.

What is The Gentlemen about?

The film takes another look at the gritty world of London crime, this time from the perspective of American expat Mickey Pearson who has built an empire worth a fortune from selling marijuana, but now finds himself looking for a way out.

When his criminal rivals get word of this, they use the moment of weakness to strike and carve up Pearson’s empire for themselves, prompting a chaotic blend of schemes, blackmail and violence.

Who is the cast of The Gentlemen?

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) takes the lead as crime lord Mickey Pearson, with Charlie Hunnam (Pacific Rim) as his trusted man on the street and Henry Golding (Last Christmas) as a member of a rival gang closing in on his territory.

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) is playing Fletcher, a character whose allegiances are uncertain from the trailer alone, but he’s got one hell of a cockney accent.

Rounding out London’s criminal underworld are a number of other famous faces, including Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Eddie Marsan (Hobbs & Shaw) and Colin Farrell (Widows).

The Gentlemen is written and directed by Guy Ritchie, who has previously brought crime stories like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and RocknRolla to the big screen, as well as more recent Hollywood fare like Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur and Disney’s live-action Aladdin.

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is and it’s a doozy. Edited in Ritchie’s usual manic, tongue-in-cheek style, the teaser shows off The Gentlemen’s impressive cast and frenetic plot.