George Takei would be intrigued by Tarantino Star Trek film – and would love to take part

It looks almost certain that Noah Hawley will be the next director to write and direct a new Star Trek movie – but it’s unlikely that will stop speculation about Quentin Tarantino turning his attention to the franchise.

The filmmaker has long been open about his desire to make a Star Trek film, and it would appear that he can count on the support of one of the franchise’s all-time legends.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, George Takei (who famously played Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series, in addition to six feature films) said that he would be intrigued by the prospect of a Tarantino Star Trek.

“It would be intriguing,” he said. “I mean it would not be a fit because he has his own singular style. But we’ve had other directors who have had singular styles, and if he understands Star Trek and wants to do it I’m curious – and I’d like to see him have a crack at it.”

When asked if a Tarantino project would be something he’d like to be involved in personally, he said, “Of course, because I’m a Star Trek lover as well as a veteran of Star Trek! I would be more than willing to boldly go where I’ve never been with Quentin Tarantino.”

Another Star Trek veteran, Patrick Stewart, is set to return to the franchise next year with a new spin-off series focusing on his character Jean-Luc Picard, who he first portrayed in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987-1994.

And Takei admits that he’d love to be given his own spin-off that picks up with Sulu many years later.

He said, “I think they would be smart to have a wise, experienced veteran of Starfleet having served as a captain of The Excelsior – a much more complex ship than The Enterprise. We’ll see!”

Star Trek: Sulu? We’d watch…

