Disney announces five new Marvel release dates for 2022 and 2023

Marvel fans already have a lot of new adventures to look forward to, with six upcoming films scheduled – and now Disney has announced release dates for five more projects.

The as yet untitled films will be released in 2022 and 2023, and fans are already speculating about what superheroes they can expect to see in action on these dates.

Some suggestions that have been mooted include the latest instalment of Ant-Man, a third Guardians of the Galaxy film and even the possibility of a new Fantastic Four adventure.

The dates – October 7th 2022, February 17th 2023, May 5th 2023, July 28th 2023, and November 3rd 2023 – mean that there will now be four Marvel films in both 2022 and 2023.

There are also six films scheduled across 2020 and 2021, so fans of the mega franchise won’t need to fear about a lack of content following the end of the Infinity saga, which drew to a close with Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

It is not yet known when further announcements will be made as to what films are released on what dates.

Films currently scheduled for release in Marvel’s “Phase 4” include The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Widow and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Meanwhile a host of other Marvel projects will launch as TV shows on the new Disney+ platform, including Moon Knight and She-Hulk.