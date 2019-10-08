How to watch Man on Wire – what’s it about and who’s in it?

Man on Wire tells the amazing true story of Philippe Petit’s 1974 high-wire walk between the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Centre. The 2008 biopic film is based on Petit’s book, To Reach the Clouds.

While the tightrope walk itself was technically criminal, Petit was largely celebrated. His planning before the act was meticulous and the film plays out similarly to a heist-flick. Man on Wire won the 2009 BAFTA for Outstanding British Film and is widely critically acclaimed.

Where can I watch Man on Wire?

Man on Wire is available for purchase on DVD or on YouTube, via Discovery History.

What is Man on Wire about? Is it a true story?

Yes, Man on Wire is a true story. Philippe Petite was briefly arrested following his daring 1974 high wire exploits and the title of the film is taken from the police report on his arrest.

Where was Man on Wire filmed?

The film covers various locations, from original footage of New York, to present day studio interviews and re-enactments.

What else can I read/watch?

If you’re fascinated by Philippe Petit’s story then 2015’s The Walk offers a dramatic re-imagining. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Petit.

How long is Man on Wire?

Man on Wire is 94 minutes long.

Is there a trailer for Man on Wire?

Yes, watch it below.