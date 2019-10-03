Accessibility Links

Disney campaigning for Avengers: Endgame to be nominated for Best Picture Oscar

Could a superhero film really win the award?

null

Disney is officially campaigning for Avengers: Endgame to win the Best Picture gong at the Oscars next year.

Superhero films have traditionally been overlooked (including, criminally, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight in 2009) in the category, but last year’s nomination for Black Panther has given fans – and evidently, the studio – hope that Marvel could bag one eventually.

And why not Endgame, which became the highest-grossing film of all time within a few months of its release earlier this year?

The official website for Disney Studios Awards reveals that the Mickey Mouse Corp is putting the film forward for 13 awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, and a bunch of technical awards. It also confirms that the other films that Disney will be campaigning for this awards season: Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and the upcoming Frozen 2.

Surprisingly, there is no sign of Robert Downey Jr or any of his cast mates in the acting categories. This year’s Best Actor category is likely to be stacked with big names in high-profile roles, including Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood), Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Al Pacino and Robert De Niro (The Irishman).

You couldn’t blame him for bowing out at this stage…

Avengers: Endgame

null
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

