The biggest movie releases of 2019
The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars are all set to rule the roost in 2019 – but what else is being released in cinemas?
From Avengers: Endgame to Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to The Lion King, Disney has at least five films whipping up a storm at the global box office in 2019.
But there’s plenty more to get excited about as well as the box office big hitters, including Quentin Tarantino’s latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Here are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2019. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2020’s big hitters…
Midsommar – out now
Anyone who saw Hereditary knows that director Ari Aster makes the sort of horror that lingers with you long after the end credits. Florence Pugh stumbles into a Swedish cult in this haunting follow-up. Read more
Starring Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper
The Lion King – out now
Whatever your thoughts on sequel and reboot culture, you’ll be hard pushed to convince anyone that Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading this CGI re-telling of the Disney classic is not a good idea. Hakuna Matata. Read more
Starring: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan Michael-Key, John Oliver
The Current War – out now
Chart Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse’s 19th century race to provide America with electricity for the first time. With a starry cast, this film was once set for released by The Weinstein Company and is finally getting a much-delayed distribution. Read more
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult Matthew Macfadyen, Katherine Waterston, Tuppence Middleton
Hobbs and Shaw – out now
The Rock and Jason Statham lead this Fast and the Furious spin-off, which sees the duo form an unlikely alliance. Read more
Starring: Vanessa Kirby, The Rock, Jason Statham
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – out now
Quentin Tarantino’s latest film will see him delve into the Manson murders, with the help of a typically stellar cast. Read more
Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt
Marriage Story – out now
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) directs this look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Marriage Story will get a limited theatrical release before coming to Netflix.
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver
September 2019
It: Chapter Two – out now
The second part of Stephen King’s story finds the Losers Club 27 years after the events of the first film, and Pennywise is back to haunt them again… Read more
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader
Downton Abbey movie – out now
Production has wrapped on the film, which is set to star Downton favourites Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville – and features a visit from the King and Queen. Read more
Starring: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton