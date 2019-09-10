Wizards unite! Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman enjoy Harry Potter reunion

Harry Potter fans were overcome with nostalgia after Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman enjoyed a reunion, nearly a decade after wrapping up the wizarding franchise.

Radcliffe and Oldman, who played Harry Potter and Sirius Black respectively, made sure to mark the momentous occasion with a photograph after reuniting at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Oldman’s wife Gisele Schmidt shared the images on Instagram, captioning the post with their Potter character names.

Oldman played Potter’s godfather in Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows: Part 2 from 2004 to 2011.

The beloved stars aren’t the only Potter alumni to enjoy a reunion in recent weeks with Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) and Warwick Davies (Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook) teaming up for the launch of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

The pictures come days after Potter mastermind JK Rowling teased fans into thinking a film adaptation of stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is imminent after she tweeted a new logo of a Death Eater’s Dark Mark alongside the words: “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild.”

But, unfortunately for fans there aren’t currently concrete plans for Cursed Child to migrate to the silver screen.