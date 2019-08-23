When is the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and who’s playing John Ambrose McClaren?

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was one of Netflix’s most re-watched original films in 2018. The endearing teen rom-com, based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, charmed audiences and took home the coveted Best Kiss trophy at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Who is back from the original cast? Is the sequel also based on a book?

Find out everything you need to know about the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel below.

When is To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the sequel, To All the Boys: PS, I Still Love You, will be released on 12th February 2020.

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their excitement when production began in March 2019:

???? i can’t wait to see ya https://t.co/yGDgvOBIrP — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 19, 2019

The cast obviously had fun during filming:

Lana Condor has said she is especially close with her on-screen sisters – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart – and it clearly shows in this picture from the set:

The sequel is now in post-production and set to be released sometime in 2020.

What will To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 be about?

In the first film, Lara Jean Covey is horrified to discover her private letters to past and present crushes have, somehow, been sent. One recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests the pair pretend to date. Peter wants to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean wants to convince current crush Josh – who also got some surprising post – that she doesn’t actually like him. Things don’t go according to plan when the fake relationship sparks real feelings.

When we last saw Lara Jean and Peter, they were in love and sharing a swoon-worthy kiss on their school’s football field:

While nothing has been revealed about the plot of the sequel, we did get a hint during the credits of the original film when letter recipient John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Model UN crush, shows up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and reveals he had feelings for her, too.

John Ambrose McLaren is a beloved character in the book’s sequel P.S. I Still Love You, and is a favourite of writer Jenny Han.

If the film is anything like the book, John’s arrival spells trouble for Lara Jean and Peter when all three end up at the same party. Han has said “I love love triangles”, though there may even be a fourth character in the mix: Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

Don’t expect the film to stay completely true to the second book, though. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before borrowed bits from P.S. I Still Love You, and Susan Johnson, who directed the first film, suggested the sequel may borrow from the third book, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

Who is in the cast of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be reprising their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are also coming back to play Lara Jean’s dad and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur is returning as Lara Jean’s best friend, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett played John Ambrose McClaren in the first film but the role has been recast with Jordan Fisher appearing in the sequel – a switch which was announced via this cute video from the set:

Perhaps best known for playing Jacob on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Fisher is a triple-threat: he released a self-titled album in 2016 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Other newcomers to the cast include Emmy award-winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men, The Practice, Legally Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why, Riverdale) as Peter’s best friend and Sarayu Rao (Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men) as the Coveys’ neighbour Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson announced she would not be directing the second film due to other commitments. Michael Fimognari, director of photography on the first film, will be at the helm this time, while Johnson will remain involved as an executive producer.

Is there a trailer for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2?

Not yet, but this teaser was released at Christmas last year:

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor acted in since the first film?

Both lead cast members have been busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Deadly Class, in the James Cameron-produced sci-fi film Alita: Battle Angel, and voiced a character in the animated series Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to star in The Perfect Date, wrapped filming on Charlie’s Angels, and will be starring in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

On 17th June, Centineo and Condor accepted the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a third film in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before series?

Yes, there will be! The third film is now in production. Titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the film is likely to be based on Han’s third novel.