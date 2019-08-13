The biggest and best movies released in August 2019

Yes, the sun is beating down and the beer gardens are buzzing – but you know how you should spend your August? Inside a nice, air-conditioned cinema. The warm weather doesn’t interrupt the movie release schedule and there’s plenty in store – from summer blockbusters to kids’ entertainment and indie gems – to entertain you.

Here’s our pick of the best films released in UK cinemas this August:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – release date 1st August

Box office titan Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teams up with Jason Statham for this Fast & Furious spin-off as their characters take on Idris Elba’s villainous Brixton. Expect plenty of big-budget action sequences and sarky one-liners…

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marson

Animals – release date 2nd August

Two best friends and flatmates share a hedonistic Dublin lifestyle fuelled by sex, drink and drugs. But their relationship changes when one falls in love and gets engaged to a teetotal pianist…

Starring: Holliday Grainger, Alia Shawkat, Fra Fee

Charming – release date 2nd August

Prince Charming gets a breakout movie – but this one’s nothing to do with Disney. The dashing character has been cursed at birth to make every woman he meets fall in love with him, but there’s a catch. If he doesn’t find true love by his 21st birthday, all love in the world will disappear…

Starring: Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Sia, Ashley Tisdale, Avril Lavigne

The Angry Birds Movie 2 – release date 2nd August

Once upon a time we were surprised to see a mobile phone game spawn a movie. Those days are no longer. Bolstered by the success of its first outing in 2016, Angry Birds returns for a sequel which sees the Birds and Pigs build an uneasy alliance to avert the threat of a new ice age.

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Maya Rudolph, Leslie Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Awkwafina, Rachel Bloom

Blinded By the Light – release date 9th August

From Gurinder Chadha, the director of Bend it Like Beckham, and based on Safraz Manzoor’s memoir, this film tells the story of Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in Luton in the late 1980s, whose life is transformed when he discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Starring: Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon

Playmobil: The Movie – release date 9th August

With the potential toy sales, it’s a wonder it’s taken this long for someone to make a Playmobil movie. The plot sees Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) leap into a world of Playmobil in a bid to rescue her younger brother.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson

The Art of Racing in the Rain – release date 9th August

This has the potential to be every bit as tearjerking as Marley & Me. Enzo (a dog – voiced by Kevin Costner) reflects on life with his human parents Denny and Eve.

Starring: Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – release date 14th August

Quentin Tarantino’s latest boasts a stellar cast (Brad Pitt! Leonardo DiCaprio! Margot Robbie!) and is set in a period of Hollywood infamy, following a fading movie star and his stunt double against the backdrop of the Charles Manson murders.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler

Dora and the Lost City of Gold – release date 16th August

Dora gets her own live-action outing. The eponymous explorer goes on a mission to save her parents and solve a mystery behind a lost Inca civilisation.

Starring: Isabela Moner, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Benicio Del Toro

Good Boys – release date 16th August

Think Superbad but with kids. A trio of best friends start out wanting to learn how to kiss, but a few bad decisions trigger encounters with stolen drugs, the cops and some unfriendly frat boys.

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams, Will Forte, Molly Gordon, Stephen Merchant

UglyDolls – release date 16th August

Another animated adventure with a ridiculous number of famous voice actors. A gaggle of “ugly dolls” – factory offcuts – grapple with what it means to be imperfect and learn to embrace their difference.

Starring: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Emma Roberts, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lunch, Bebe Rexha, Charlie XCX, Ice-T

Angel Has Fallen – release date 21st August

The latest instalment in this franchise sees Secret Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) framed for an assassination attempt on the US president. He turns to unlikely allies to clear his name and sets out to uncover the real threat to the head of state’s life.

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Michael Landes, Danny Huston, Nick Nolte, Piper Perabo

Crawl – release date 23rd August

A father and daughter get caught in a category 5 Florida hurricane and – somehow – end up hunted by alligators…

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper

Pain & Glory – release date 23rd August

Director Pedro Almodovar’s latest landed at the Cannes Film Festival where its lead, Antonio Banderas, picked up the Best Actor prize. He stars as film director Salvador Mallo whose career is on the wane and who is afflicted by various physical and mental ailments.

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia

A Million Little Pieces – release date 30th August

Husband and wife team Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are the star and director of this film. The former plays a drug-addicted writer who spends two months in a rehab clinic and meets a host of interesting characters.

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam, Juliette Lewis, Billy Bob Thronton, Giovanni Ribisi

Mrs Lowry & Son – release date 30th August

After impressing as JMW Turner, Timothy Spall plays LS Lowry in a portrait of the artist and the relationship he shared with his mother (Vanessa Redgrave) who attempted to dissuade him from pursuing his artistic passion.

Starring: Timothy Spall, Vanessa Redgrave

The Mustang – release date 30th August

Roman Coleman, who has spent the last 12 years in jail for an attack that left his partner brain damaged, enters a rehabilitation programme that tasks prisoners with training wild mustangs.

Starring: Mathias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern, Jason Mitchell

The Souvenir – release date 30th August

Set in the 1980s, a shy film student embarks on a relationship with a charismatic yet untrustworthy man. Tilda Swinton stars alongside her real-life daughter, Julie.

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Tom Burke, Tosin Cole, Honor Swinton-Byrne, Richard Ayoade