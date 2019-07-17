When is Thor 4 coming to cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

Following the smash-hit success of his movie Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again to write and direct the as-yet-untitled Thor 4.

And with Chris Hemsworth expected to reprise his fan-favourite role as Marvel’s God of Thunder, it’s fair to say that this particular Marvel sequel won’t be one to miss.

Check out everything we know about Thor 4 below.

When is Thor 4 released in cinemas?

While we don’t have any exact information on Thor 4’s release, Marvel did recently earmark a number of release dates for its films – even if it hasn’t said exactly which films will be released then.

Of these currently-vacant dates, our bet would be on Thor 4 dropping on November 5th, 2021 (roughly the time of year that Ragnarok was released), though May 6th 2022 is also a possibility. San Diego Comic-Con may clear this up either way.

What is the Thor sequel called?

We can’t imagine someone with a sense of humour like Waititi’s ignoring the pun opportunities for the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise. Could it be called T4or? Thour? If nothing else, this whole experience is going to give us a terrible lisp.

More seriously, it’s likely that Thor 4’s title will follow in the pattern of previous sequels The Dark World and Ragnarok, i.e. it’ll eschew numbering altogether in favour of a named title.

Keep an eye out at San Diego Comic-Con to see whether they unveil the title there.

Is there a trailer for the new Thor sequel?

No – the film hasn’t even started shooting yet so we’re a very long way away from any footage being shown. Watch this space for any updates.

Who’s in the Thor 4 cast?

Chris Hemsworth is expected to return in the title role, and it seems likely that Tessa Thompson’s fan-favourite Valkyrie (last seen assuming control over the surviving Asgardians living on Earth) will also make a comeback, alongside fellow Ragnarok newcomers Korg (Waititi) and Miek.

It’s also possible that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk could appear in the film following his starring role in Thor: Ragnarok (Ruffalo supposedly still has one film left on his Marvel contract), or some team members from the Guardians of the Galaxy, last seen giving Thor a ride into space.

Many of Thor’s other supporting characters, however – including his friends the Warriors Three, his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), his mother Frigga (Rene Russo), Heimdall (Idris Elba) and others – have been killed in recent Marvel movies, making it less clear whether any of them would appear, unless through use of flashback or visions like the Thor movies have used in the past.

And then there’s the question of Loki…

Will Loki be in the Thor sequel?

Obviously, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War – but an earlier, 2012-era version of the God of Mischief escaped during the time-travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, and now the character is set to appear in his own streaming series for Disney+.

Presumably, THIS Loki will be the earlier version freed in Endgame – but could he also turn up in Thor 4? Frankly, we can’t imagine a Thor movie without Hiddleston in it, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Thor does end up tracking down this alternate version of his brother even if he is stuck in a different time period.

And we wouldn’t be surprised if the Loki series ended up teasing this possibility. After all, Stranger Things 3 already proved that streaming dramas are a good fit for post-credits scenes…

What’s the story of Thor 4?

Again, we’re a long way from knowing much about this, but based on the last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero we can make some educated guesses.

It’s possible that the new film will continue to see Thor travel with the Guardians of the Galaxy after taking a lift from them at the end of Endgame, involving one or more of the team’s characters in his next adventure – Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, in particular, could make sense given how much they teamed up in both Infinity War and Endgame.

Alternatively, the film could catch up with Thor a while later facing new threats around the Nine Realms. One theory would see him taking on Mangog, a villain from the comics created from the collected hate of various races wiped out by Thor’s father Odin. Yes, this could be a little weird, but it would tie in with the theme of colonialism in Ragnarok, and let Thor deal with his family legacy despite giving up his crown in Endgame.

And fans may also be hoping for the introduction of cult character Beta Ray Bill, an odd-looking alien who was granted the power of Thor when the original God of Thunder was briefly deemed unworthy and used the abilities to defend his people. Later, he returned Mjolnir to Thor and was given an identical hammer named Stormbreaker, and while this storyline couldn’t play out exactly in the film – Mojolnir was destroyed in Ragnarok, and Thor’s new hammer (despite sharing a name with Bill’s replica) doesn’t function in the same way when it comes to his powers – we’re sure Waititi could find some way to bring Bill into the fold.

Notably, Bill was originally supposed to appear in Ragnarok before being cut, and a sculpture of his head adorns a building in the film as a previous gladiatorial champion, so fingers crossed Waititi finally gets his wish this time.