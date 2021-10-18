Marvel delays Dr Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther sequel and more

If you thought we were past the point of upcoming movies shifting around the schedule then we’ve got disappointing news.

The entertainment world has seen many delays over the last couple of COVID-filled years and more changes are afoot for Disney, following the announcement that several upcoming MCU movies are on the move.

While The Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are both staying put (a massive relief for fans, who would despair if they were delayed so close to the release), the 2022 slate of MCU films now looks a bit different.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has now moved back a few weeks. It was originally set to hit cinemas in March but now it has a new release date of Friday 6th May 2022. The move has a knock-on effect as it means that Thor: Love and Thunder will now open on Friday 8th July 2022, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has seen its release move to Friday 11th November 2022.

The Marvels, which was originally set to be released in 2022 has also shifted, and that will now be available on Friday 17th February 2023. Several unknown MCU movies have also moved, or been dropped from the schedule altogether – although we will probably never know what they were.

Unrelated to the MCU but still very much a Disney matter now is the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, and that film has seen the biggest delay of all. It will now release 11 months later than planned, moving from July 2022 all the way to Friday 30th June 2023. It now shares a date with an untitled Illumination movie, which will likely move now it is up against the mighty Indy.

All the MCU movies will eventually find their way to Disney+, where Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings will arrive next month on 12th November.

Sorry, all of this means a lot of scribbling out in your diary… but we’re sure these hotly-anticipated films will be worth the wait.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.