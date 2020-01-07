According to Collider, Bale is currently in talks to join the star-studded cast, which includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, although details of the role he could be playing have been kept tightly under wraps.

The Oscar-winning actor is of course no stranger to the genre, having played Batman in Christopher Nolan's iconic Dark Knight trilogy. As well as Bale's potential superhero comeback, Thor: Love and Thunder marks the return of Natalie Portman, who played Doctor Jane Foster in the first two Thor films.

Portman's return was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, when it was revealed she would play the female version of Thor (and can wield Mjolnir even when she's not in costume).

Whether Bale joins or not, there's still a long wait for the Thor sequel to hit theatres. Though it was rumoured Taika Waititi had completed the script back in summer 2019, the Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director denied it on Twitter.

Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the end of Marvel's current phase 4 slate, which kicks off with Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow prequel on 1st May 2020.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be out in theatres on 5th November 2021