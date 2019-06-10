Why is everyone talking about Harry Potter’s Dobby and CCTV?

Somebody send an owl to SPEW: looks like a lost and confunded house elf has been roaming through muggle neighbourhoods.

A least that’s according to new CCTV footage from American Vivian Gomez, who caught a Dobby-like creature walking on her driveway and flapping its arms like a chicken. And just to make things weirder: Gomez claims the creature doesn’t appear on her other cameras.

So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason. Posted by Vivian Gomez on Thursday, June 6, 2019

Now muggles across the world are convinced: Dobby IS a free house elf and actually survived the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

idk why but the way #dobby movin his arms about halfway thru this vid is so wholesome like he look so excited to be out in the world pic.twitter.com/DRZefz8Ujb — yeet (@seppe_9999) June 9, 2019

Good to see that #dobby is alive and thriving pic.twitter.com/PQgsz69PtK — ᴮᵃᵇʸ ᵗʰᵒᵗ (@_mygshibui) June 9, 2019

However, some say we’ve identified the wrong elf.

You guys, don’t be stupid. This is clearly not Dobby. This is obviously Kreacher.pic.twitter.com/eiLcrBDU9F — dondarrion-mifflin, this is beric (@CrypticPinecone) June 8, 2019

And to those claiming that this video must be a fake as the creature disappears in the clip’s last frame: um, have you ever heard of apparition?

So y'all seen the video doing the rounds of what looks like #Dobby from Harry Potter running down a drive way? Well I thought it was just a hoax, but then I caught this on camera after taking the trash out.

Speechless. #DobbyIsFree pic.twitter.com/h7LK9Mqham — Kieran (@JokerNUFC) June 9, 2019

Yes, there are plenty of sceptics that point to “reasonable” explanations, namely that the figure was either computer generated or a robot/puppet. The two shadows at the film’s four-second mark and the truck parked to the right certainly raise some questions something is awry.

4 seconds in you see two separate shadows. I'm thinking it's a puppet/robot of some kind. I also feel like the truck,on the other side of the fence, which has its lights on, has a hand in it. #Dobby "Dobby-like creature spotted in driveway" https://t.co/ND01VTihyf — Now Paranormal Podcast👽 (@NowParanormal) June 9, 2019

However, to us, the mystery of this video is easy to clean up: it isn’t Dobby – there’s no way he survived that knife to the heart. Instead, it’s obvious the CCTV creature is the actor who played Dobby. Anyone who says otherwise clearly doesn’t know how cinema works.