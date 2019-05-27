When is the Charlie’s Angels reboot released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and will any original stars appear?

Accessibility Links

Everything you need to know about the reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska

Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska (Getty)

Charlie’s Angels are making a come-back in a brand new reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the central trio.

But how will the 2019 film be different to the original TV show and movies? And who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Charlie’s Angels released in cinemas?

Charlie’s Angels will hit UK and US cinemas on 15th November 2019.

Who is in the cast of Charlie’s Angels?

Kristen Stewart (Twilight) will be joined by British stars Naomi Scott (Aladdin) and Ella Balinska (The Athena) as the central trio of special agents – Sabina, Elena and Jane.

Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska (Getty)

In an interesting twist, Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel) will all portray different versions of Bosley – an employee of the mysterious Charlie. Banks also directs the reboot.

Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou (Getty)

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) has also joined the line-up as Langston, a love interest of one of the Angels and Banks’ Hunger Games co-star Sam Claflin is on board to play an unknown character.

In the first movie, released in 2000, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the three leads and Bill Murray starred as Bosley. None are expected to return for the reboot – but they remain good friends and reunited in May 2019 for Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, Getty
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu

What is Charlie’s Angels about?

The Charlie’s Angels reboot will put a slight twist on the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies, which followed three crime-fighting women (the Angels) working in a private detective agency run by the mysterious Charlie Townsend.

More than just a detective company, the 2019 movie will re-imagine the Townsend Agency as a global security and intelligence service with teams around the world.

“You don’t see much about their personal lives or who they’re dating,” Scott revealed in a Vogue interview. “It’s about the agency going global, getting into intelligence and tech, whistleblowing. You don’t see bikini shots of their bums.”

Kristen Stewart also told Variety: “It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version… There’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.”

Is there a trailer for the Charlie’s Angels reboot?

Not yet. But filming took place from September – December 2018 so we’ll be sure to drop it right here when it’s released…

