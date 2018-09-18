The two actors will join a cast including Kristen Stewart, Aladdin star Naomi Scott and Midsomer Murders actor Ella Balinska, who will play the three Angels.

The story will take a slight twist from the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies, which followed the crime-fighting adventures of three women (the Angels) working in a private detective agency run by the always-unseen Charlie Townsend. Rather than just a detective company, the 2019 film will imagine the Townsend Agency as a global security and intelligence service with teams around the world.

Each team will be led by a ‘Bosley’, a character – as in the original – that gives a face to Charlie, which will be played by Stewart and Banks.

In the 2000 film version of Charlie's Angels, Bosley was played by Bill Murray.

Advertisement

Banks co-wrote the script for the film alongside Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider's Web), with the film slated for a September 2019 release.