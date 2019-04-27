Accessibility Links

Colin Farrell to lead the cast of sci-fi thriller Voyagers

The film, pegged as “Lord of the Flies in space”, will also star Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead

Colin Farrell will lead the cast of forthcoming sci-fi thriller movie Voyagers.

The Fantastic Beasts star will be joined by Tye Sheridan (X-Men) Lily-Rose Depp (The King) and Fionn Whitehead (Bandersnatch) in the new film from Divergent and Limitless director Neil Burger.

Voyagers, which has been described as “Lord of the Flies in space”, tells the story of around 30 children who are sent on a mission to populate a new planet.

After their captain dies in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, breaking off into tribes as they “surrender to their most feral impulses”.

Casting for the film is still in progress, with Kelvin Harrison (Mudbound), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) and Madison Hu (Bizaardvark) all in discussions to star in the project.

Farrell will next be seen in BBC2 thriller series The North Water.

Voyagers is due to go into production in Romania in June 2019.

Colin Farrell (Getty)
