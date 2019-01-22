Accessibility Links

  4. Oscars 2019: full list of nominations

Oscars 2019: full list of nominations

The Favourite, A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody – who’s in contention for an Academy Award this year?

The 91st Academy Award nominations will be announced at 1.20pm in the UK on Tuesday 22nd January 2019.

From The Favourite to A Star Is Born, and Olivia Colman to Rami Malek, find out which films, actors and behind-the-scenes talent are in the running to win an Oscar in our full nominations list.

The 2019 categories are listed below – this page will be updated with the 2019 Oscar nominations as they are announced…

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Film Editing

Original Score

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Foreign Language Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Picture

Visual Effects

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Original Song

Production Design

If you want to watch the announcement live, there will be a live stream available in the video below:

