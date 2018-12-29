Accessibility Links

X-Men and Deadpool may be able to cross over with Marvel very soon

Marvel boss Kevin Feige says the Disney-Fox merger is looking "very, very good"

Ryan Renyolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox, HF)

Prodigal superheroes Deadpool and Wolverine may make appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Speaking on Variety’s Playback Podcast, Feige said that the proposed merger between Fox and Disney was looking “very, very good”. This is a HUGE deal, because it means that Fox’s superhero franchises like Deadpool and X-Men – which are properties of Marvel Comics whose rights are owned by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment company – could be brought into the fold of the MCU.

“We’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year,” Feige said. “The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters.” It sure is.

But, he added that they haven’t actually started planning for this yet, meaning it could be quite a while until we see it happen – given that there seems to already be a few plans in place for a run of films after some of our favourite Avengers say goodbye to the franchise with 2019’s Endgame. “In terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet,” he said.

We’ll believe it when we see it – but this is certainly exciting news.

Ryan Renyolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

