Has Jake Gyllenhaal revealed his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home?

Jake Gyllenhaal might have just revealed who he will play Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The forthcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will see the actor join the original cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, and Michael Keaton – but fans have been waiting to hear which role the Nightcrawler star is taking on.

And now, in his first ever Instagram post, Gyllenhaal might have dropped a big clue as to who he’s playing.

In the video, captioned “I just realised I’m not playing Spider-Man”, Gyllenhaal is perusing an old issue of The Amazing Spider-Man comic series, with the cover line: “The return of the man called Mysterio!”

“What the f***!” exclaims Gyllenhaal as he slowly lowers the comic to reveal his shocked face.

The post seems to all but confirm that the actor is set to play stuntman Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who makes up for his lack of superpowers with his incredible special effects and stunts abilities.

Earlier this year, there were various reports that Gyllenhaal was in talks to play Mysterio – it’s all beginning to make sense now…

Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit cinemas in 2019