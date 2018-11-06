Professor McGonagall’s casting in Fantastic Beasts 2 breaks canon and Potter fans are not happy

Prepare to be confunded, Harry Potter fans. Professor Minerva McGonagall might be appearing in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

A younger version of Hogwarts’ Transfiguration professor and Head of Gryffindor House will appear in the film, according to reports – despite the character not being born in 1927 when the film is set.

Although not explicitly outlined in the Harry Potter books, fans have calculated that McGonagall was born in 1935. In The Order of the Phoenix the professor (played by Maggie Smith in the Potter films) reveals she began teaching at Hogwarts in December 1956 after working for the Ministry for two years immediately after her graduation.

So, if she graduated from Hogwarts in 1954 ­– and presuming she wasn’t forced to repeat several years (but come on, this is McGonagall we’re talking about) – she would have been a first-year student in 1947 and thus been born in 1935.

True, her appearance in the film could be possible with a time-turner, but we doubt the ever-stern McGonagall would approve of such rule-breaking.

And users on Twitter are just as unconvinced…

How is McGonagall going to be in the next fantastic beasts? As an adult… Shouldn't she not even be born? — Charl-iz Navidad 🎄🎅 (@jellyfishlemon) November 6, 2018

so minerva mcgonagall was born on 1935 but the younger version of her will be appeared in fantastic beasts 2???? pic.twitter.com/ZVta8XePOR — jammy is kinda ia (@aryastarkin) November 6, 2018

Of course, McGonagall wouldn’t be the only character from the Harry Potter series to make an appearance in Fantastic Beasts. Jude Law will be playing a younger version of Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore – although fans recently pointed out he looks a lot younger than the Dumbledore circa 1938, seen in the Half Blood Prince.

This is Dumbledore in 1927 and this is Dumbledore in 1938… What happened?! #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/SAhfOqd4G2 — Laura 'gobble till you wooble' (@lsirikul) November 2, 2018

We can also expect actress Claudia Kim to play Nagini, Voldemort’s loyal and deadly snake/Horcrux, a Maledictus whose blood curse will eventually turn her into a serpent permanently.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in the UK on Friday 16th November