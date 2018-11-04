Accessibility Links

A Harry Potter fan has spotted that Dumbledore aged far too much in the 11 years between meeting Grindelwald and Tom Riddle

"What happened?!"

Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald is set in 1927, soon after the events of the first movie.

Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts’ Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher and headmaster to be, is played by Jude Law, in his early 40s, looking pretty youthful with a neatly trimmed beard, and not a hint of grey in it.

But, as one fan has pointed out on Twitter, the following 11 years must have been pretty testing for Dumbledore.

As we know from the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in 1938 Dumbledore goes to an orphanage to meet a young Tom Riddle – and the difference is striking.

Now played by Michael Gambon, in his 60s, Dumbledore has almost entirely grey hair and a grizzled beard and – no offence meant to Mr Gambon, who looks very good for his age – a far more weathered face.

Is this the effect Gellert Grindelwald has on people? If so, Newt Scamander could have a few extra wrinkles by the end of Fantastic Beasts 2…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in UK cinemas from 16th November

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindewald









