As if! There’s going to be a Clueless remake?!

Hopefully it’s not a total Monet

It remains a cult classic, thanks to its highly quotable script and iconic fashion moments.

But now, teen rom-com Clueless is getting a makeover for Gen Z with a remake reportedly in the works.

Paramount Pictures is developing a revamped version of the comedy, with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver producing, according to Deadline.

The script is being written by Marquita Robinson, who previously worked as a story editor and writer on Netflix comedy series Glow.

If you haven’t seen the original 1995 film (why not), it’s loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, updating its setting to modern-day Beverly Hills high school.

Directed by Amy Heckerling, the film follows Cher Horowitz, a privileged, pretty but ultimately superficial teenager who takes new student Tai Frasier (played by the late Brittany Murphy) under her wing.

As the film progresses, Cher decides that she needs to live a more purposeful life, realising she has fallen for ex-step-brother Josh.

The film’s famous catchphrase ‘As if!’ comes from Hecklerling’s study of teenagers in a real-life.

Produced on a fairly modest $12 million budget, the film made $56.1 million and became an instant cult classic, making a star of lead actor Alicia Silverstone.

Clueless spawned a spin-off television sitcom and a series of books with a musical, starring Dove Cameron, debuting in New York in late 2018.

While the new cast is yet to be confirmed, many fans on Twitter are calling for the original actors to return. We’re totally buggin’ over it…

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

