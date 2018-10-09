Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell to play Rupert Murdoch

Malcolm McDowell has been cast to play Rupert Murdoch in the forthcoming movie about former Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

Advertisement

The star of A Clockwork Orange, joins the untitled film’s supremely starry cast including Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Allison Janney.

From the Oscar-winning writer of The Big Short, Charles Randolph, the movie centres around the late Ailes’s downfall after a group of female employees accused him of sexual misconduct.

Lithgow will play Ailes himself, while Kidman will portray Gretchen Carlson, the Fox News anchor who sued him for harassment in 2016.

Theron, who is also a co-producer on the film, will star as journalist Megyn Kelly, whose decision to go public with her alleged experience of “explicit quid-pro-quo sexual harassment” at the hands of Ailes was considered a key milestone.

Robbie and McKinnon’s characters will be fictional Fox News producers, and Janney plays Ailes’ defence attorney.

Ailes resigned from Fox News within weeks of Carlson’s suit after more than two dozen other women came forward.

Advertisement

A veteran actor with a career spanning nearly 60 years, McDowell has also starred in Star Trek: Generations, Time After Time and Halloween.