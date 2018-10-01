Harry Potter star Tom Felton makes a surprise appearance in John Barrowman’s latest selfie
The Draco Malfoy actor and Torchwood star took to the skies together
Although poltergeist Peeves is the main prankster of Hogwarts, turns out there’s another mischief-maker of the wizarding world we’ve overlooked: Draco Malfoy.
Well, Tom Felton at least. The actor, who played the blonde-haired baddie in the Harry Potter film franchise, recently executed a very sophisticated photobomb in a John Barrowman selfie.
Heading back from Belgian Comic-Con, the former Doctor Who and Torchwood star took a snap of himself with a friend. But take a closer look and you’ll see Felton seen raising a glass of bubbly in the background…
Cheers we are headed home who is that photobombing us? @TomFelton @kelsey @VirginAtlantic #virginatlantic JB pic.twitter.com/P68Dw2QeqO
— John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) October 1, 2018
Weirdly, this isn’t the first time Felton has been pictured with stars from the Whoniverse on a flight, having previously been snapped in selfies with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan.
Party plane! pic.twitter.com/QXKQPLiNlq
— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) April 27, 2014
Is Felton forming a habit of appariting his way onto planes with Doctor Who stars? Could we soon see him materialise next to Jodie Whittaker for an in-flight photo? Only time (and space) will tell.
Doctor Who: The Woman Who Fell to Earth airs on BBC1 at 6:45pm on Sunday 7 October