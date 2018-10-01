Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
Harry Potter star Tom Felton makes a surprise appearance in John Barrowman’s latest selfie

Harry Potter star Tom Felton makes a surprise appearance in John Barrowman’s latest selfie

The Draco Malfoy actor and Torchwood star took to the skies together

Getty, TL

Although poltergeist Peeves is the main prankster of Hogwarts, turns out there’s another mischief-maker of the wizarding world we’ve overlooked: Draco Malfoy.

Advertisement

Well, Tom Felton at least. The actor, who played the blonde-haired baddie in the Harry Potter film franchise, recently executed a very sophisticated photobomb in a John Barrowman selfie.

Heading back from Belgian Comic-Con, the former Doctor Who and Torchwood star took a snap of himself with a friend. But take a closer look and you’ll see Felton seen raising a glass of bubbly in the background…

Weirdly, this isn’t the first time Felton has been pictured with stars from the Whoniverse on a flight, having previously been snapped in selfies with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan.

Is Felton forming a habit of appariting his way onto planes with Doctor Who stars? Could we soon see him materialise next to Jodie Whittaker for an in-flight photo? Only time (and space) will tell.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Woman Who Fell to Earth airs on BBC1 at 6:45pm on Sunday 7 October

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Getty, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: John Barrowman speaks onstage at The Great Debate panel hosted by SYFY WIRE during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) TL

Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?

Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who and The Cry (BBC Pictures)

Life after Who What the Doctor's companions did next...

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness

John Barrowman has “no answers” about his rumoured Doctor Who return

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton (Getty/FC)

Jason Isaacs is ‘ashamed and proud’ of Harry Potter’s Tom Felton in adorable birthday post

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more