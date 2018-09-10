The reviews are in for the new Halloween sequel – and they’re frighteningly good

The first Halloween is a classic. It introduced us to Michael Myers, one of films’ most beloved serial murderers, and his beleaguered sister Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The numerous sequels are less well remembered, going off on mystical tangents about Michael and Laurie’s backstory or, in the case of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, not featuring the pair at all. Instead it told a story about haunted masks made from chunks of Stonehenge that melted onto kids’ faces.

The fact that Halloween III is one of the better remembered sequels shows how bad things got.

The upcoming Halloween sequel – which is called simply Halloween because it’s 2018 and filmmakers can’t be bothered coming up with subtitles any more – ignores all previous sequels, and looks like it’s getting back to the spirit of the original. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, with critics and fans screaming about it like Michael is stabbing them repeatedly with a potato peeler.

Warning: some tweets contain swearing

#Halloween is the sequel we deserve. Doesn’t repeat what we’ve seen before, but does manage to tip it’s hat ever so subtly to the original. Funny, jumpy with lots of YES! moments. Just brilliant. #TIFF18 — Paul Heath (@PaulThomasHeath) September 9, 2018

They did it. They only went ahead and did it. #Halloween is the movie we wanted and it delivers gloriously. The Shape has never been more terrifying. #TIFF18 — Jonathan Barkan (@JonathanBarkan) September 9, 2018

Note: ‘The Shape’ was how Michael was credited in the original.

There is ONE scene that original fans are going to GO NUTS for. You know when you see it. The theatre erupted in screams and applause. #Halloween — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) September 9, 2018

Yes, there is fan service…

YES YES YES! David Gordon Green delivers the best #Halloween sequel to date with real visceral thrills, great comedy, brutal violence clever nods to the original and a terrific exercise in restraint. Very much channeling Carpenter who’s score is his best work to date. #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/yZ7PdbQUwF — TIFF Schiller 2K18 (@griffschiller) September 9, 2018

…but mostly it’s a spiritual return to form, rather than a series of in-jokes…

#Halloween is awesome and amazing to see with a crowd! Lived up to every bit of hype I had for it. Great callbacks to the original, gruesome and memorable kills and Jamie Lee Curtis crushes. Climax is fucking amazing. I want to watch it again already. Well done DGG #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/rfnEwJTz6v — Connor (@ConnorMovies) September 9, 2018

…even if it’s not perfect.

#Halloween: There’s an entire subplot in this that’s TERRIBLE and should’ve been cut. Thankfully, everything else is an absolute blast. Brutal, scary, and yes, funny. #TIFF18 — Chris Evangelista @ TIFF (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2018

Look out for our own review nearer the time. Halloween will be released in the UK on 19th October, just in time for All Saints’ Day.