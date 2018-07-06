Accessibility Links

Who is the Wasp? Your complete guide to the Marvel movie superhero

We check out Hope and Janet van Dyne’s comic-book origins before the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as The Wasp/Hope van Dyne and Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Marvel, HF)

For such a small superhero The Wasp has a surprisingly massive backstory, with the shrinking, winged character appearing in comic-book storylines for over half a century alongside her frequent partner and love interest Ant-Man.

But how is the comic-book version different to the Marvel movie version? Does Hope van Dyne, the version of the character played by Evangeline Lilly, even exist in the comics? And how does her mother Janet fit in?

To find out, check out our full video guide below, which examines the earliest comic-book appearances of the Wasp and how she fits into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

After all, as Ant-Man and the Wasp approaches, and the original Wasp (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) returns, it’s high time we all swotted (never swatted, that’s cruel) up on the sting-happy superhero.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August

