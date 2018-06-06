First reactions to Incredibles 2 are VERY positive

Disney Pixar fans will be relieved to hear that the sequel is already a big hit

It’s time to dig your Super Suit out of storage, because Disney and Pixar’s family of superheroes is back – in style. Loooooong-awaited sequel Incredibles 2 had its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday and the first reactions are EXTREMELY positive.

Advertisement

Writer-director Brad Bird’s sequel centres on Mr Incredible as he adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad and looks after baby Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl spends her days saving the world.

It brings back voice stars Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson and John Ratzenberger, and introduces newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

Advertisement

Incredibles fans have been waiting a good 14 years for this sequel – and it looks like we won’t be disappointed. The movie’s first audience described it as “a flat out masterpiece” with a “kick ass story”…

It should surprise no one that #Incredibles2 is a flat out masterpiece — thrilling, moving and impeccably designed. Worth every second of the 14 year wait. pic.twitter.com/ll0yPjdBi2 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 6, 2018

INCREDIBLES 2 is easily Pixar’s best sequel since TOY STORY 3. Pixar did a fantastic job taking the qualities of the Parr family from the first film and building upon that in this film. Heads up, Jack Jack steals this whole movie. #Incredibles2 — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) June 6, 2018

Man #Incredibles2 was fantastic! It was fast paced, full of laughs, action, emotion and a kick ass story. I really liked the first one, I LOVED this one. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is a giddy, slick bundle of fun. The action set pieces are tasty, impressive, never over-egged. Plenty for kids and adults to get their teeth into and a few belly laughs too. The design, audio and visual, really make it pop. A worthy sequel to a tough act to follow. pic.twitter.com/8qmxGkmQzj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 6, 2018

Got out of #Incredibles2 OMG! Somehow better than the original. Jack Jack is unreal funny!! Great to see the whole family & Frozone together again! When I talk to the director and cast tomorrow I’m going to ask them when Incredibles 3 is coming out!!!! Y’all are gonna ❤️ this! pic.twitter.com/9FJKfEcj23 — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) June 6, 2018

Just walked out of #Incredibles2. It improves on practically everything from the original. Its visual style is stunning to look at, the characters are fantastic, and the adventure is a blast. There’s a little bit of predictability in the story, but I was so down for this ride. pic.twitter.com/O1KJyqVg2i — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) June 6, 2018

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to 'The Incredibles'. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is super fun and Jack-Jack steals the whole show. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 6, 2018