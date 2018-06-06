Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
First reactions to Incredibles 2 are VERY positive

First reactions to Incredibles 2 are VERY positive

Disney Pixar fans will be relieved to hear that the sequel is already a big hit

The Incredibles 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)

It’s time to dig your Super Suit out of storage, because Disney and Pixar’s family of superheroes is back – in style. Loooooong-awaited sequel Incredibles 2 had its Hollywood premiere on Tuesday and the first reactions are EXTREMELY positive.

Advertisement

Writer-director Brad Bird’s sequel centres on Mr Incredible as he adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad and looks after baby Jack-Jack, while his wife Elastigirl spends her days saving the world.

It brings back voice stars Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson and John Ratzenberger, and introduces newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

Advertisement

Incredibles fans have been waiting a good 14 years for this sequel – and it looks like we won’t be disappointed. The movie’s first audience described it as “a flat out masterpiece” with a “kick ass story”…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Summer Movies 2018

The must-see movies of summer 2018

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

19 Disney characters voiced by famous actors

The Incredibles 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)

The Parr family face a formidable villain in latest Incredibles 2 trailer

Disney/Pixar, Youtube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBpdL9hSac4 TL

The new Incredibles 2 trailer is all about modern, heroic parenting

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more