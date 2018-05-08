Infinity War directors debunk Avengers 4 title theories

So now fans are coming up with a few of their own for the Marvel sequel

Avengers: Infinity War left us with all sorts of mysteries, from the steps in Doctor Strange’s secret plan to where exactly Hawkeye and Ant-Man were during all of the action.

However, perhaps the biggest mystery remains exactly what Infinity War’s sequel will be called, with next May’s Avengers 4 still untitled (it was originally called Infinity War: Part 2) and no sign of the name being revealed any time soon.

Sadly, even the fans haven’t been able to work it out, with most of the suggestions – the most popular being Avengers: Gauntlet and Avengers: Endgame, the latter based on a line from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange – implicitly ruled out by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in a new interview, where they revealed that the title of the next film doesn’t appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.

“It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded,” Anthony Russo told Uproxx, shortly after his brother Joe explained the name wouldn’t come from the earlier film with a simple “No.”

“We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet,” Anthony added, with Joe suggesting the title wouldn’t be revealed “for a while”.

In other words, we could have a long time to wait until we get the barest hint of what to expect from Avengers 4’s title – leaving some fans to take matters into their own hands.

Bill & Teds Excellent Avengers #Avengers4Titles — Real Ryan Holloway (@RyanHolloway75) May 7, 2018

THE AVENGERS AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY. #Avengers4Titles — Mehrac ALIYARI (@M_L_A_Z) May 7, 2018

Infinity War: Resurgence#Avengers4titles — John Paul Hauge (@reel_catholic) April 29, 2018

If the next Avengers film is called Avengers: Avenge Us then I'm going to sue on behalf of the world's population of stutterers. #Avengers4Titles — Fulfil Your Density (@MatGreenfield) May 8, 2018

Avengers: Thor’s Roomate Daryl #Avengers4Titles — Jamie Anderson PT (@YourGymBuddies) May 7, 2018

Avengers: If the Gaunlet Don’t Fit You Must Acquit #Avengers4Titles — David Storm (@DavidOStorm) May 7, 2018

To be fair, we’re pretty sure none of these are said in Infinity War, so you never know…

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now