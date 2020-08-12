Steve Coogan hints at Alan Partridge tour “in the next couple of years”

Steve Coogan has revealed that he plans to perform a live tour as his beloved Alan Partridge character sometime in the next couple of years.

The comedy star has portrayed the hilariously awkward broadcaster since his first ever appearance in 1991, most recently starring in BBC One’s This Time with Alan Partridge last year.

However, he hasn’t taken a nationwide tour since 2009’s Steve Coogan Live: As Alan Partridge and Other Less Successful Characters – but the time is almost right for a return to the stage.

Speaking on Elevenses with Danielle Perry, Coogan said: “It’s been a while since I’ve done a live show. It’s 10 years. I miss it. I sort of do it every 10 years. So, I think in the next couple of years I’ll take a big live Alan Partridge show on the road.

“Because there is something, sometimes it’s a bit of a slog, but there’s something wonderful about there being no filter between you and the audience.

“They’re right in front of you and you either make them laugh or you don’t, and if you do, you get this wave of adulation that comes towards you. It’s all happening there and then in that space and it’s quite magical.

“So when I’ve been starved of it for a long time, I feel like I want to go back there.”

A second season of This Time with Alan Partridge has been ordered by the BBC, which saw the character take the reins of a magazine show similar to The One Show.

Another Partridge series is also in production, which began filming earlier this year and aims to give a comical account of the history of Britain.

