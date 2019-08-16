When is the new Alan Partridge travelogue series on TV?

Aha! Alan Partridge — Steve Coogan’s much-loved fictionalised creation — is returning for another series, as the inept broadcaster and national treasure sets out on an epic road trip to document the British landscape.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Alan Partridge’s next BBC series…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the new Alan Partridge series on TV?

The series, provisionally titled And Did Those Feet, With Alan Partridge, begins filming later this year. An air-date hasn’t yet been announced, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new information.

What is the new Alan Partridge series about?

A follow-up to This Time With Alan Partridge, which aired in February 2019, the new show is described as a motor travelogue series, and will follow Partridge as he drives around Britain and meets various new characters.

Steve Coogan himself described the series when he managed to swerve a lengthy driving ban, arguing in court that his upcoming Alan Partridge series would require him to drive, and that a driving ban would jeopardise the livelihoods of various crew members contracted to the show.

Speaking to the court, Coogan said that Partridge — who in a previous series owned a Lexus that he proudly dubbed a “Japanese Mercedes” — was defined by his love of driving.

“I’m producing a travelogue follow-on TV series where I’m basically driving around Britain,” he said. “The whole nature of the series is that it is a travelogue and it’s an artistic thing that he drives and that defines his character. You couldn’t put him on a train because that is not who he is – it’s part of his character that he drives.”

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for the new Alan Partridge series?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted.