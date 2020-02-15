This Time with Alan Partridge series 2 is confirmed by Steve Coogan

Back of the net! Steve Coogan has confirmed that his comic creation Alan Partridge has a very busy 12 months ahead.

Advertisement

Speaking to Radio 2, Coogan revealed that This Time with Alan Partridge will be returning to BBC One for a second series.

“There’ll be another series of This Time in the next 12 months,” he told breakfast show host Zoe Ball.

The show, which aired its first series in early 2019, saw Partridge step in as co-host for the magazine show This Time, much to the chagrin of fellow presenter Jennie Gresham (Susannah Fielding).

It was previously announced that a separate Partridge TV project is also in development, with the inept broadcaster on an epic road trip to document the British historical landscape.

As if all that weren’t enough, a Partridge podcast will also be launching next month. Titled From The Oast House, it will comprise 18 20-minute episodes.

Advertisement

And to think that Alan once had to pester BBC director of programming Tony Hayers for another series…